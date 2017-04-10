Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Twenty pieces on display at island gallery

MATILDA SIMMONS
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 4:07PM ABOUT 20 art pieces were launched at a gallery exhibition in Leuleuvia Island on the weekend.

Called A I Tukuni or "story" the artists were  encouraged to explore the ancient art of recording history, or telling a story through art .

Speaking at the launch, renowned academic and poet Cresantia Koya said Fiji needed to recognize the potential economic contribution that the art world could provide.

Ms Koya said awareness and education among the wider community was necessary. She also said local artists also need to articulate their work in global manner.  

About 10 artists are showcasing their artwork at the week long exhibition .








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64750.6285
JPY 54.258151.2581
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70310.6701
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.48500.4680

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. HK7s: Total domination
  2. Spotlight on allowances
  3. Man's body found in creek
  4. Hat-trick
  5. 'Poor record keeping' by Immigration Department
  6. 'I am still headman'
  7. 7s praise
  8. Fiji's geographical location a concern
  9. 7s coach happy
  10. FSC to identify new mill site by June

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)