Twenty pieces on display at island gallery

+ Enlarge this image Fa'amoana Tilley is one of the local artists taking part at the exhibition. Picture: MATILDA SIMMONS

Update: 4:07PM ABOUT 20 art pieces were launched at a gallery exhibition in Leuleuvia Island on the weekend.

Called A I Tukuni or "story" the artists were encouraged to explore the ancient art of recording history, or telling a story through art .

Speaking at the launch, renowned academic and poet Cresantia Koya said Fiji needed to recognize the potential economic contribution that the art world could provide.

Ms Koya said awareness and education among the wider community was necessary. She also said local artists also need to articulate their work in global manner.

About 10 artists are showcasing their artwork at the week long exhibition .