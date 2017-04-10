Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

Big table tennis meet in October

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 3:43PM FIJI will be hosting the 2017 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Cadet Challenge on October 22 to October 29.

This was confirmed by Fiji Table Tennis Association Anthony Ho during an interview yesterday.

"This is going to be the biggest and highest profile event that we are going to host in the history of table tennis and is a very important event in our calendar because all the future world champions will be here," Ho said.

According to Ho, hosting the tournament which is also known as the World Under 15s Championship would not only be a historic occasion for Fiji but it would also be a big booster for the sport in terms of development and growth.

"It will be involving the best young players from all over the world and that's a big one."

He said players from all over the world would be representing their various continents and regions.








