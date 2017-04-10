Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Urdu competition for Nasinu schools

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 2:06PM STUDENTS from 13 schools are currently taking part in the Zonal Urdu Competition which was launched earlier this morning at Nasinu Primary School.

School Head Teacher, Mohammed Khaiyum said competitions like this promoted the importance of Urdu language in the country.

�Really happy to see students taking part in this competition. These helps promote the Urdu language amongst students in schools around the country,� Mr Khaiyum said.

Minister for Education, Mahendra Reddy while launching the competition said it was important for students to be involved in competitions that provided them opportunity to learn more about culture and language. 

Schools taking part are from the Navua-Nausori corridor.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64750.6285
JPY 54.258151.2581
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70310.6701
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.48500.4680

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. HK7s: Total domination
  2. Spotlight on allowances
  3. Man's body found in creek
  4. Hat-trick
  5. 'Poor record keeping' by Immigration Department
  6. 'I am still headman'
  7. 7s praise
  8. Fiji's geographical location a concern
  9. 7s coach happy
  10. FSC to identify new mill site by June

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)