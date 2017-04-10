Urdu competition for Nasinu schools

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:06PM STUDENTS from 13 schools are currently taking part in the Zonal Urdu Competition which was launched earlier this morning at Nasinu Primary School.

School Head Teacher, Mohammed Khaiyum said competitions like this promoted the importance of Urdu language in the country.

Really happy to see students taking part in this competition. These helps promote the Urdu language amongst students in schools around the country,� Mr Khaiyum said.

Minister for Education, Mahendra Reddy while launching the competition said it was important for students to be involved in competitions that provided them opportunity to learn more about culture and language.

Schools taking part are from the Navua-Nausori corridor.