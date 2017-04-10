Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

Lautoka woman crushed by bus

REPEKA NASIKO
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 2:05PM A MIDDLE aged woman was crushed when she was hit by a bus in Lautoka this morning.

Eye witnesses said the victim had been walking on the pedestrian crossing when the bus hit her.

The accident which happened near the Sugar City Mall and brought the town to a standstill.

Police are at the scene and have cordoned off the area. There is no confirmation yet on the condition of the victim.

Update 2.54pm: The victim, a woman in her late 60s has since passed away. Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro confirmed she was admitted at the hospital's ICU following the accident. Police investigations continue.








