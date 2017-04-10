Lautoka woman crushed by bus

Update: 2:05PM A MIDDLE aged woman was crushed when she was hit by a bus in Lautoka this morning.
Eye witnesses said the victim had been walking on the pedestrian
crossing when the bus hit her.
The accident which happened near the Sugar City Mall and brought
the town to a standstill.
Police are at the scene and have cordoned off the area.
There is no confirmation yet on the condition of the victim.
Update 2.54pm: The victim, a woman in her late 60s has since
passed away. Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro confirmed she was admitted at the
hospital's ICU following the accident. Police investigations continue.