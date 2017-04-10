Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

Caught on the job

LICE MOVONO
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 2:01PM QUICK action by an off duty police officer resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of burglarizing a Tamavua home on the weekend.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the Police officer had been travelling on a bus when he saw the suspect fleeing on Princess road.

"He quickly got off the bus and gave chase and arrested the suspect who was hiding in nearby bushes," Naisoro said.

"The 42 year old suspect will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today."

The man was charged with one count of criminal trespass, attempted aggravated robbery, damaging property, resisting arrest and serious assault.








