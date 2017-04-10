Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Monday 10 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Training vital for officers'

Alisi Vucago
Monday, April 10, 2017

OFFICERS from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will now be able to go out to the communities to conduct discussions with diverse groups after undergoing sensitisation training on gender, violence against women, children and human rights in Suva last week.

Department of Social Welfare director Rupeni Fatiaki said internal training for the officers on gender sensitisation was important as the ministry looked after women, children, the unfortunate and the neglected in the community.

"Usually we see cases of domestic violence and the abuse of women and children increasing and that should be a concern not only to the ministry but to every citizen of the country as it disintegrates the social climate that we have in Fiji," he said.

Mr Fatiaki said it was imperative for officers to be part of the training so they were equipped with wisdom and experience to carry out work in communities.

"Sometimes, communities don't accept the way we present information because the way we approach them maybe different but the wisdom and facts they have learnt here will help them go out to the communities," he added.

He encouraged the participants to practise gender-sensitisation with their families because having such values of tolerance and acceptance at a foundation level such as a home, would teach children to respect women, children and diverse groups in their communities.

He also acknowledged Fiji Women's Crisis Centre for working in partnership with the ministry to conduct the one-week training of 25 participants.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64750.6285
JPY 54.258151.2581
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70310.6701
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.48500.4680

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. HK7s: Total domination
  2. Hat-trick
  3. Man's body found in creek
  4. 7s praise
  5. Spotlight on allowances
  6. 'I am still headman'
  7. 'Poor record keeping' by Immigration Department
  8. Fiji's geographical location a concern
  9. 7s coach happy
  10. FSC to identify new mill site by June

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  8. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  9. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)
  10. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)