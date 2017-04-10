'Training vital for officers'

/ Front page / News

OFFICERS from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will now be able to go out to the communities to conduct discussions with diverse groups after undergoing sensitisation training on gender, violence against women, children and human rights in Suva last week.

Department of Social Welfare director Rupeni Fatiaki said internal training for the officers on gender sensitisation was important as the ministry looked after women, children, the unfortunate and the neglected in the community.

"Usually we see cases of domestic violence and the abuse of women and children increasing and that should be a concern not only to the ministry but to every citizen of the country as it disintegrates the social climate that we have in Fiji," he said.

Mr Fatiaki said it was imperative for officers to be part of the training so they were equipped with wisdom and experience to carry out work in communities.

"Sometimes, communities don't accept the way we present information because the way we approach them maybe different but the wisdom and facts they have learnt here will help them go out to the communities," he added.

He encouraged the participants to practise gender-sensitisation with their families because having such values of tolerance and acceptance at a foundation level such as a home, would teach children to respect women, children and diverse groups in their communities.

He also acknowledged Fiji Women's Crisis Centre for working in partnership with the ministry to conduct the one-week training of 25 participants.