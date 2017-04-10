Christians mark Palm Sunday

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Children from the Christian Mission Fellowship church celebrate Palm Sunday at the World Harvest Centre in Nasinu yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE song Hosanna in the Highest echoed in churches around the country as children led the service.

Known as Palm Sunday, yesterday was a special day as Christians commemorated and celebrated the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday is the final Sunday of Lent — the beginning of the Holy Week and commemorates the triumphant arrival of Christ into Jerusalem, days before he was crucified.

On this day, children are usually given the privilege to lead church services. They perform drama, skits and even recite memory verses.

For five-year-old Josh Junior who attends Christian Mission Fellowship (CMF) church in Kinoya, he said he was excited as yesterday was the first for him to stand on the stage to recite his memory verse "John 11:35 Jesus wept".