Taura's passion for pottery

+ Enlarge this image Ulamila Taura, 78, explaining her work and the history behind it. Picture: ATU RASEA

ANCESTRAL traits provide most people the opportunity to continue with the talents bestowed to them by their ancestors and Ulamila Taura is no exception.

Mrs Taura, who is originally from Vatukaroa Village in Cakaudrove Province, believes the art of pottery is unique to her maternal side of the family.

The 78-year-old has maternal links to Naselai Village in the Rewa Province which is renowned for pottery making.

She said the advantage of growing up in her mother's village was learning how to make clay pots from a very young age, which was sort of a requirement for women and girls back in the days.

"I remembered it used to be so much fun, we (young girls) would meet on Saturday's or accompany our mothers to collect the brown soil which is used to make clay pots and then we would challenge each other on who makes the finest clay dough," Mrs Taura said.

"My mother's family's traditional role was to make clay pots for the paramount chief of Rewa. That is why we had to learn how to make clay pots from an early age."

Mrs Taura married Sekove Taura who was from Naselai Village and had been working on the art of pottery from a very young age.

She said the art was passed down from generation after generation and for her, it was her late grandmother, Aliti Biuvakailagi who taught her how to make clay pots.

"At one time, the tradition of making clay pots in the village was slowly diminishing, because back in the olden days, our ancestors used clay pots for cooking and storing food. So when the steel pots came into place, the need for clay pots decreased," she said.

"I still remember clearly, it was 1966 when tourists came to the village wanting to see and witness first-hand, the art of making clay pots and that was when we got together and revived the traditional art of pottery."

Mrs Taura said though she was forbidden by the elderly women in the village to make clay pots for the visitors, she insisted anyway.

"I had just given birth to my sixth child, and she was still very young, so the older women in the village told me not to make clay pots because my daughter could get scabies because to make clay pots we needed to have lots and lots of soil," she said.

"I didn't listen and made few clay pots, I paid the price heavily when my daughter had sores on her. So after that I stopped making clay pots until my daughter became stronger."

She said back in the days, her family would sit around their shed making clay pots and it was a joyous occasion to witness the different sizes and designs her grandmother and other women family members would come up to decorate the pots.

"It's so different now, it saddens me that most of the women who are originally from Naselai have lost interest in the art, it is the women who are married to the men of Naselai that are more keen in learning the art," she said.

"I'm teaching a few women how to make pottery. It demands a lot of hard work and a lot of time but I believe that the outcome is rewarding because it can be a source of income for the family."

Mrs Taura said after the death of her husband in 1994, she was able to put all her six children through school by selling clay pots and saqamoli (pots used to store water).

Not mincing her words about rewards, Mrs Taura has travelled to Hawaii, Cook Islands and taken a trip to New Zealand five times, teaching the art of pottery in these foreign countries.

"I've been making pottery for the past 40 years and I would like to encourage the women of Naselai to take up the art and learn more about it," she said.

"This is unique to us because Naselai is one of the only two other villages in the whole of Fiji that is known for pottery. The other two are Yavulo in the Province of Nadroga and a village in Kadavu."

She said since the invention of pots, she could only remember women from Yavulo and Naselai now making clay pots.

"The women from the village in Kadavu who usually make clay pots don't make it any more. So now the onus is up to us to continue with the tradition of making clay pots," she said.

The soil needed to make clay pots, she said, was in abundance in the village of Naselai, and this is usually brown soil mixed with a little sand.

"A woman who is an expert in the art can never go wrong with the kind of soil she needs to make clay pots, when she feels the soil she will know straightaway that it's good for use or not," she said.

"All you need is brown soil, little bit of water, a stick and a stone."

She said to make a perfect masterpiece, a potter would need a lot of time on their hands in order to create the desired pot.

"The price of the item will depend on the size of the pot, the cheapest is sold between $3 and $5 and the most expensive pot is sold between $100 and $200," she said.

"It usually takes weeks and weeks to make a clay pot. So one should really have a lot of time on their hands to make one and it should never be rushed."