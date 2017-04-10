Agreement to provide social services

/ Front page / News

THE memorandum of understanding signed between Medical Services Pacific and Vishva Hindu Parishad would help the two organisations provide development and assist vulnerable communities around Fiji.

VHP general secretary Rajendra Prasad said the two organisations would work together to provide health and counselling services and also other social development assistance to communities.

MSP executive director Jeniffer Poole echoed Mr Prasad's sentiments.

MSP is a Fijian based charity that provides a range of development services for vulnerable comminutes in the Asia and Pacific region while VHP is active in social welfare work in communities in Fiji.