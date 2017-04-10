Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Monday 10 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Uni 'Tech-Fest'

Alisi Vucago
Monday, April 10, 2017

THE first Tech-Fest took place at University of the South Pacific on Saturday as a platform for students to explore other aspects of their knowledge in Information Technology (IT) in many ways that suit the different industries that will employ them in the future.

There were 19 teams comprising five members which took part in the competition, with USP alumni who currently work in the information technology (IT) industry mentoring each team.

Tech-Fest co-ordinator Dhenesh Subramanian said the event was to sharpen the technical and soft skills of students, especially focused on IT, which would enable them to understand the gaps they have to work on before entering the industries.

"When the industry comes to us, they say there is a large gap in what they need to fill in for the students when they enter the workforce, however, the problem is in the curriculum, we don't have everything covered," he said.

"There are some things we can cover and others we cannot cover, so this is an example of a platform that the industry can use to mentor students and by looking at the talents of the students, they can identify a gap and if they can identify it to us, we can provide a lot of these opportunities."

Second year computing student Ashuival Deo said being part of Tech-Fest was a unique learning experience as it helped him explore other creative abilities he did not know he was capable of.

USP's School of Computing, Information and Mathematical Sciences organised the event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64750.6285
JPY 54.258151.2581
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70310.6701
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.48500.4680

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. HK7s: Total domination
  2. Hat-trick
  3. Man's body found in creek
  4. 7s praise
  5. Spotlight on allowances
  6. 'I am still headman'
  7. 'Poor record keeping' by Immigration Department
  8. Fiji's geographical location a concern
  9. 7s coach happy
  10. FSC to identify new mill site by June

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  8. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  9. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)
  10. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)