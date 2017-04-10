Uni 'Tech-Fest'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the first USP Tech-Fest at the Japan-Pacific ICT Centre in Suva at the weekend. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE first Tech-Fest took place at University of the South Pacific on Saturday as a platform for students to explore other aspects of their knowledge in Information Technology (IT) in many ways that suit the different industries that will employ them in the future.

There were 19 teams comprising five members which took part in the competition, with USP alumni who currently work in the information technology (IT) industry mentoring each team.

Tech-Fest co-ordinator Dhenesh Subramanian said the event was to sharpen the technical and soft skills of students, especially focused on IT, which would enable them to understand the gaps they have to work on before entering the industries.

"When the industry comes to us, they say there is a large gap in what they need to fill in for the students when they enter the workforce, however, the problem is in the curriculum, we don't have everything covered," he said.

"There are some things we can cover and others we cannot cover, so this is an example of a platform that the industry can use to mentor students and by looking at the talents of the students, they can identify a gap and if they can identify it to us, we can provide a lot of these opportunities."

Second year computing student Ashuival Deo said being part of Tech-Fest was a unique learning experience as it helped him explore other creative abilities he did not know he was capable of.

USP's School of Computing, Information and Mathematical Sciences organised the event.