Fire destroys home

Lice Movono
Monday, April 10, 2017

AKBAR Ali and his family were away at a wedding he had just decorated when neighbours called to say their home on Fulaga St in Samabula, was on fire.

The events stylist sent a nephew who lived nearby to check on the property who found the four-bedroom house already in flames.

Three fire tenders from Walu Bay were able to minimise damage to neighbours' houses but could not save Mr Ali's property.

"Neighbours said they believed it had started from the back where I keep our decorating fabrics. That's what the neighbours saw," Mr Ali said.

When a team from this newspaper got to the scene, Mr Ali was watching helplessly as firefighters worked hard to contain the fire with efforts hampered by low water pressure.

He confirmed his house, which sits on a hill, was insured although new wedding decorating equipment he had just procured from India was not covered.

Several attempts to get a comment from the National Fire Authority (NFA) and the police remained unsuccessful when this edition went to press.








