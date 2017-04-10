Murder trial date set

/ Front page / News

THE trial date for a Fijian woman in New Zealand accused of murdering a baby two years ago will begin on October 30.

According to Stuff.co.nz, the trial for Shaval Upashna Sami in the High Court at Christchurch is expected to take two to three weeks.

The twenty-year-old babysitter was charged in January 2015 with the murder of one-year-old Aalivah Chand.

The baby had died of blunt force injury at Christchurch Hospital.

Ms Sami is currently on bail awaiting another pre-trial callover in September before the proper trial begins.