NFP: Turn attention to health, education

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, April 10, 2017

THE National Federation Party (NFP) says comments made by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum that "realistic solutions" should be provided by political parties, instead of promises, was a clear sign of desperation on the part of Government.

Speaking at the 2017-2018 National Budget consultation in Rakiraki on Saturday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum had said a political party was making unrealistic promises to rebuild the Penang sugar mill.

"The A-G was obviously responding to NFP's pledge to build a new mill at Penang after it was arbitrarily closed by Government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation," said NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad.

He said just as Government managed to source and allocate funds for other capital works, resources could be found for the rebuilding of the mill.

Prof Prasad said instead of focusing on what the NFP was saying, Government should turn its attention to addressing health and education issues faced by people in the Western Division.

During a tour of schools and communities in the Western Division over the weekend, he said he was shocked to discover the poor state of temporary classrooms in schools in Ba. "It is clear the current government's version of providing 'realistic solutions' is providing tents donated by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to be used as classrooms 14 months after Tropical Cyclone Winston and for students to sit on rough benches precariously placed on exposed soil that acts as a floor.

"And it is shameful that while hundreds of children go to school in humid tents and under deplorable conditions that Government introduced a motion in Parliament on September 29 last year to massively increase parliamentary allowances and per diems, which in the case of Prime Minister increased by a massive 300 per cent.

"Only the NFP voted against this unjust motion because it was morally wrong for Members of Parliament to vote for themselves a rise in parliamentary allowances and per diems.

"The A-G should understand that no amount of digressing will divert attention from the real issues because the NFP will consistently highlight failed policies of Government.

"Our solutions are realistic and well within our national budget."

"We will rebuild lives by enhancing the livelihood of all our people, not just parliamentarians.

"It appears that the 'realistic solution' of the current government is to ensure that the PM receives an average of $3000 per day in per diem each time he travels to even one of our nearest destinations — New Zealand.








