Cane access road repairs

WORK on sugarcane access roads by the Sugar Ministry are expected to begin shortly.

Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty said the works would be done with the $3 million allocation from the 2016-2017 National Budget.

"We are having consultations with field staff to ascertain the priority areas and after this, we will be meeting with contractors identified by the Ministry of Sugar," he said.

"The weather has cleared somewhat and we would like to see most of the roads in time for the harvest and crush season, which is scheduled to begin in June."

Mr Chetty said the $3m roadworks would be carried out in areas not covered by the Pacific Community's (SPC) rural access roads and associated infrastructure or RARAI program.

The RARAI program, funded by the European Union, will do cane access upgrades in Koronubu, Ba, Drasa, Lautoka and Malolo, Nadi.

More than 1800 sugarcane and 6000 produce growers and their families will benefit from the EU-funded $30m cane access road project launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Nadi last month.

While it is uncertain how many kilometres of road would be upgraded under Government's $3m cane access road project, the RARAI scheme is expected to repair 200km of roads used by cane and produce farmers.