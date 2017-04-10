Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Monday 10 April

National budget talks

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, April 10, 2017

PROMINENT Rakiraki businessman, sugarcane grower and former parliamentarian George Shiu Raj was asked to refrain from politicising issues while making submissions at the 2017-2018 National Budget consultation in Rakiraki on Saturday.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum called on Mr Raj to make a contribution towards the formulation of the budget and not to talk politics.

While making his submission, Mr Raj made references to the presentation made by the A-G on the state of the Fijian economy.

"Every Government that comes into power gives service to the people, from the Alliance Government until the FijiFirst Government," Mr Raj said.

"And if the Government gives you a dollar, how do you spend that dollar?

"The misuse of funds is one of the greatest killers of any development."

Mr Raj was in the middle of explaining an issue concerning the poor state of a bridge in Burelevu, Ra, when Mr Sayed-Khaiyum interjected.

"Don't tell me that all governments do service, it's a question of the proportion of service that has been given," the A-G said.

"So don't politicise this issue, make your submission in respect of what you want to say."

About 40 people turned up to participate in the budget consultation and a handful made submissions at Penang Sangam High School.








