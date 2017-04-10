FSC to identify new mill site by June

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation would be one step closer towards identifying the best site for a brand new mill by June or July this year.

CEO Graham Clark said the new mill would be better placed and equipped than current crushing facilities.

He said the Penang mill was not situated in the best place in terms of logistics and crop spread.

"We are looking to upgrade our crushing facilities and we now are getting a better idea of where we should be crushing our cane," he said

"We need to modernise out plants and we have talked about the possibility of new processing facilities as well and those would be located in the right place rather than on the outside of a cane supply area.

"Those studies are ongoing now and we'll hopefully firm those up towards the middle of the year."

When asked about the concerns raised by farmers about the closure of the Penang sugar mill, Mr Clark said people needed to set aside emotions and look at the issue realistically.

He said the mill was 137 years old, had made cumulative losses of $37 million and the total cost of reinstating factory operations at the site had been estimated at between $40m to $50m.

Mr Clark also said cane supply at the mill had declined from 210,000 tonnes in 2010 to about 175,000 this season. He added that the area under production had declined from more than 6500 hectares in the late '80s to just over 3500 ha last year.