Communities urged to take care of the elderly

HEAVY-LADEN vehicles carrying Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston building materials on Taveuni have damaged roads on the island, says the Fiji Roads Authority network operations and maintenance general manager Aram Goes.

With this observation carried out by the FRA, it has pleaded with motorists to be considerate and carry the standard capacity legalised for national roads.

Mr Goes said they had seen truck operators transporting materials on overloaded trucks.

"The deployment and delivery of TC Winston recovery building supplies during the wet and rainy conditions have contributed to the deteriorating condition," he said.

"The truck operators have been observed overloading their trucks while carting these building materials around the island.

"The most damaged section is between Vuna and Navakawau, which is where the daily water cart (Water Authority of Fiji's) from Waiyevo to the south end travels."

Mr Goes said the FRA was doing its best to address the situation.

"We assure the public and bus company that the road condition will improve," he said.

"The FRA is currently limited in its supply of gravel which is sourced from a commercial quarry on the south end of the island," he said.

"In the meantime, the FRA will continue to respond to issues as-and-when they arise, and treat as best possible to enable continued access."

Last week, Pacific Transport Limited, the bus company on the island suspended services to the south end of the island as road condition deteriorated.