FRA pleads with motorists

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, April 10, 2017

A GOVERNMENT minister has pleaded with communities to take care of elderly citizens.

Veena Bhatnagar, assistant minister for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, said working adults with good income should support their parents.

"It's their responsibility," she said.

"If you have a good job and can support your parents, please do so.

"You were never a burden to them while they raised you as a child and parents have invested so much on you so look after them."

In a meeting with members of the Labasa Women's Forum on Saturday, Ms Bhatnagar said it was sad to see families taking their parents to old people's homes.

"Government will always support the senior

citizens," she said.

"However, working adults who get good income should look after their parents and it's only right because their parents deserve the best."

She assured the forum of Government's continued support.

"We have already provided incentives for our women around the country including children and the senior citizens," she said.

"With free bus fares for students, half fare for senior citizens and financial support to women's small businesses, Government will always support all Fijians."

Ms Bhatnagar said issues raised at the forum had been made known to her team.

"Some women, especially the elderly, still need help in filling out certain forms of assistance so our team will help them."








