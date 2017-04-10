'I am still headman'

/ Front page / News

DESPITE being axed off Government's list of village headmen, Semi Cagilaba maintains he is still the headman of Somosomo Village on Taveuni.

He said the villagers still considered him as their headman, ignoring Government's decision to terminate him from his post.

In responding to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs confirmation of his job termination, Mr Cagilaba said the villagers still considered him as headman, despite not being paid by Government.

"We will have our meeting next week to discuss my case but as far as the villagers are concerned, I am still their turaga-ni-koro," he said.

"I have already explained my suspicions of being sacked but I was only doing my part as a member of the landowning unit of the hydro in Somosomo. After the meeting, then we will decide what to do with our requests earlier made known to Government."

Prior to the opening of the hydro project last month, Mr Cagilaba had approached Government to ask about the fulfilment of the lease agreement over the usage of their land.

He said part of the agreement included the construction of the sea wall and river wall from Lamini Village to Morris Hedstrom Supermarket.

The agreement, he added, was to have this infrastructure constructed before the opening of the hydro project. "But it didn't happen and nothing has been done until today," he said. We hope that Government builds our sea wall and river wall because we willingly gave our land for development."

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua had said that non-performance of duty resulted in Mr Cagilaba's job loss.