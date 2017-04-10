Audit of capital projects reveals anomalies

/ Front page / News

AN audit of the capital projects undertaken by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) under the Prime Minister's small grant scheme (SGS) had found some serious anomalies.

The report of the Auditor-General for the year 2015 outlined that the Office of the Prime Minister and the RFMF engineering regiment entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the construction of buildings and schools under the SGS.

According to the audit report, the provisions of the MOU provided that the Commanding Officer of the RFMF engineering regiment to:

â€¢ Inspect and submit monthly work progress report to the permanent secretary at the Office of the PM on the fifth day of the new month;

â€¢ Submit a final report on the substantial completion of the project within two weeks after the completion of the project;

â€¢ Submit financial acquittal report to the permanent secretary within 30 days of the substantial completion of the project on the funds allocated and utilised on the project by the RFMF engineers regiment and

â€¢ Any unutilised funds allocated for the project to be reimbursed to the Office of the PM by the RFMF Engineers Regiment within 30 days of the substantial completion of the project.

However, the audit noted that:

â€¢ The MOU did not indicate the commencement dates of the projects;

â€¢ Monthly progress reports were not submitted;

â€¢ Building plan not approved by the Rural Local Authority;

â€¢ Although projects were completed, financial acquittals were not submitted;

â€¢ Final report of the completion of the projects were not submitted; and

â€¢ Engineering certificate on the building constructed not provided.

The audit outlined that failure of the MOU to clearly indicate the project timelines may result in prolonged delays in implementation and completion of projects, while the absence of acquittals and progress reports indicated a lack of transparency on the utilisation of funds and impeded on the effective monitoring of project implementation.

"Failure to obtain approvals for building plans questions the structural integrity of the building and compromises the safety of users," the audit said.

"Additionally, given huge amounts of public funds are invested by government on these projects, there is a risk of substantial loss of funds when structural damage are incurred during tropical cyclones attributed to non-conformance to acceptable building designs criteria."

The Office of the Auditor-General recommended the PMs Office to be more stringent and require that the RFMF submit acquittals for the usage of funds, assist the RFMF in preparing acquittals and ensure that future MOUs developed and endorsed between RFMF and the PMs Office specified the timeline required for the completion of the project.

The audit further recommended for consistent monitoring of the projects and that building plans are obtained for the construction of new building.

In response, the PMs Office had noted the audit recommendations and outlined that the RFMF assigned an officer in 2016 to work on the acquittals of projects. The PMs Office also said that the project officers were working closely with the RFMF team in compilation of the acquittals and the requirements.

It further stated that a memorandum of agreement would be signed between the RFMF and the PMs Office instead of a MOU.

"Works will be paid according to phases that require invoices, progress reports and Local Authority report," the PMs Office said.

It also stated that in 2016, all construction projects had the approval of the local authority and certificate of completion and occupation.

In 2015, the actual expenditure for the PMs SGS was $5,839,927, which increased by $3,258,859 when compared with $2,581,068 in 2014.