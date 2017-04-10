'Poor record keeping' by Immigration Department

/ Front page / News

AN audit of the Immigration Department by the Office of the Auditor-General in its 2015 report has revealed poor file management system of records in the department's registry office.

The audit noted that the department's registry did not have adequate space for all visa related files.

The audit revealed that the space for all visa related files for student permit, extension of permit applications and citizenship applications were kept with the processing officers around their workstations.

The audit stated that the files stacked beside the workstations of the processing officers were accessible to all staff and had the risk of the documents and confidential information in the file being tampered with, misplaced or leaked.

The Officer of the Auditor-General recommended the department to ensure that appropriate spacing was allocated for safekeeping and maintenance of files, files were stored in a secure location and accessible to authorised officers only, an effective and efficient filing system was designed and implemented for registry and registry controls are strengthened for proper recording of file movements.

In response, the department acknowledged the comments and recommendations of the Office of the Auditor-General.

The department said it had taken proactive measure to minimise the problem of misplacement and lost files in the conduct of the overtime from May 18, 2016 to May 31, 2016 to improve the current system.

"The files have been placed in alphabetical order for easy accessibility," the department said.

It further stated that it was focusing on an effective and efficient system for easy accessibility and safety in storage of files at a proper location within the office.