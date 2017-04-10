Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Monday 10 April

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Monday, April 10, 2017

TALK about embarrassing moments in the office.

Beachcomber heard that late one evening, a worker in a certain company briefly went online while counting down the hours before knock off time.

The worker plugged in her earphones to watch videos online.

The office was in for a surprise when they heard sexual sounds fill the air.

They tried to contain their laughter while a friend of the worker quickly informed her what was happening, as she was oblivious to what was happening, thinking that her earphones were plugged in carefully.

When questioned by her workmates, she quickly informed them that it was, in fact, a video of babies crying.

Beachcomber can only hope this was the case!








