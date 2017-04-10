Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Monday 10 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man's body found in creek

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, April 10, 2017

WHILE most Christian families around the country celebrated Palm Sunday yesterday, a family in Waiyavi, Lautoka, was mourning the death of their son and brother.

Seremaia Vana, 35, was found at the bottom of a creek at Jinnu Rd early yesterday morning by residents in the area.

His body was discovered in an area littered with empty beer cartons and bottles. Mr Vana's distraught sister, Mere Mara, said she knew something was wrong when he did not come home on Saturday evening.

"He is normally home by 11pm and when he didn't show up last night, I just had a feeling something wasn't right," she said.

"My nephew went to the shop early this morning and came running home to tell us that Seremaia's body had been found.

"We just couldn't believe it because he was such a happy person and got on with everyone in the neighbourhood."

Ms Mara said the last message she received from her brother was that he was drinking grog with two other people.

"We don't know what happened after that."

Police media liaison officer west Wame Bautolu said officers were questioning people in the neighbourhood in an attempt to identify the duo.

"We cannot comment any further because investigations are continuing," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64750.6285
JPY 54.258151.2581
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70310.6701
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.48500.4680

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. HK7s: Total domination
  2. Hat-trick
  3. Man's body found in creek
  4. 7s praise
  5. Spotlight on allowances
  6. 'I am still headman'
  7. 'Poor record keeping' by Immigration Department
  8. Fiji's geographical location a concern
  9. 7s coach happy
  10. FSC to identify new mill site by June

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  8. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  9. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)
  10. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)