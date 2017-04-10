Man's body found in creek

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police officers carry the body of Seremaia Vana at Waiyavi, Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

WHILE most Christian families around the country celebrated Palm Sunday yesterday, a family in Waiyavi, Lautoka, was mourning the death of their son and brother.

Seremaia Vana, 35, was found at the bottom of a creek at Jinnu Rd early yesterday morning by residents in the area.

His body was discovered in an area littered with empty beer cartons and bottles. Mr Vana's distraught sister, Mere Mara, said she knew something was wrong when he did not come home on Saturday evening.

"He is normally home by 11pm and when he didn't show up last night, I just had a feeling something wasn't right," she said.

"My nephew went to the shop early this morning and came running home to tell us that Seremaia's body had been found.

"We just couldn't believe it because he was such a happy person and got on with everyone in the neighbourhood."

Ms Mara said the last message she received from her brother was that he was drinking grog with two other people.

"We don't know what happened after that."

Police media liaison officer west Wame Bautolu said officers were questioning people in the neighbourhood in an attempt to identify the duo.

"We cannot comment any further because investigations are continuing," he said.