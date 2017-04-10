Fiji's geographical location a concern

/ Front page / News

FIJI's geographical location is a likely "hot spot" which could be used as a thoroughfare for transnational crimes.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Chief of Staff land force commander, Lieutenant Colonel Jofiliti Talemaibau said: "The geographical characteristics and landscape of our island nation due to its vast maritime distant will allow it to be a probable hot spot which can be utilised as a route for transnational crime issues."

Lt-Col Talemaibau said for any law and order issues in Fiji, the Fiji Police Force was the frontline agency that dealt with the issue as it was their legislated work.

"The RFMF is often the second line of defence when the police cannot control the crime or when it is anticipated that the issue would become broader and would result in the destabilisation of security, defence and wellbeing of Fiji and the Fijians.

"There is no legislation which clearly demarcates the line where the police will call the military for assistance, it is only under military aid to civil power situations and this system is familiar to that of the United Kingdom," Lt-Col Talemaibau said.

He highlighted this while making his presentation to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the United Nations Convention on Transnational Organised Crime.