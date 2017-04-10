/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The victorious Vodafone Fiji 7s team after winning the Hong Kong 7s last night. Picture: Eliki Nukutabu

THE Vodafone Fiji 7s team scored another hat-trick in the Hong Kong 7s after stopping the Blitzbokke 7s' winning run in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Fiji successfully defended the title.

Fiji ran in four unanswered tries — two to Hong Kong debutant Kalione Nasoko to win 22-0. The Fijian side celebrated 20 seconds from the final whistle sensing their first win in the series.

"We thank the Lord and to all the children of Fiji. This win is for you," skipper Osea Kolinisau said after the final.

The stands erupted as the Fijians controlled the final using the Fijian flair filled with off-loads and scissors passing.

Isake Katonibau barked orders on the field and inspired the players allowing Nasoko to break the defence before Sevuloni Mocenacagi finished off with our first try in the second minute.

Support play continued as Mesulame Kunavula crossed over to see Fiji leading 10-0 at the break.

Player of the tournament Nasoko crossed over for his first as the match resumed and he finished off with another phase of support play to see Fiji end its losing run.

South Africa leads the tally with 145, Fiji 122, England 113 and New Zealand 97.

Other results: Bronze final: Aust 21-12 USA, Trophy final: Scotland 21 - 19 Kenya. Semis: Aust 12-33 Fiji, USA 24-29 South Africa.

The series moves to Singapore this week.