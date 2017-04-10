Fiji Time: 1:13 AM on Monday 10 April

HK7s: Total domination

LICE MOVONO
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 11:41PM IT was total domination tonight as the Fiji Rugby 7s team won the Cathay Pacific Hong Kong 7s title defeating South Africa 22-0.

South Africa, the series leaders had no room to score and could not hold on to position as Fiji attacked mercilessly and defended ruthlessly.

Sevuloni Moceinacagi ended a shaky start from both sides to begin Fiji's onslaught with a try in the 4th minute.

Mesake Kunavula's try in the 6th minute set Fiji up with a 10-0 score line heading into half time.

Man of the match, Hong Kong debutant Kalione Nasoko's two tries gave Fiji sure victory over the blitzbokkes who have won elsewhere but never at So Kon Po.

As we look ahead to the Singapore 7s from April 15- 16, the World Rugby 7s ranking is as below:
South Africa 145
Fiji 122
England 113

