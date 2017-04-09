/ Front page / News

Update: 7:07PM INDIGENOUS youth lag behind in some development sectors.

The Pacific Youth Council is working on addressing youths and one of the ways they are doing this is to address areas youths could receive more support in.

Pacific Youth Council member Manasa Vatanitawake made the comments in response to the findings of the 2016 Global Youth Development Index (YDI) and Report launched in Suva earlier this week.

"We have found out that indigenous youths were falling behind in terms of business developments, entrepreneurships compared to Indo-Fijian youths who excelled in these areas," Mr Vatanitawake said.

"What we are trying to do now is to exchange information and how do we learn from them to progress further."

Vatanitawake said the findings of the report supported the work the Pacific Youth Council was already doing.

"The YDI supports the work we are doing in the country not only internationally but regionally as well. We have to see how relevant the indicators are and how we are responding to it. We are supposed to respond to it in terms of young people being involved in," he said.

"The indicators help us to either support or are very critically to how young people develop as a whole."