Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Sunday 9 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Youth lag behind

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 7:07PM INDIGENOUS youth lag behind in some development sectors.

The Pacific Youth Council is working on addressing youths and one of the ways they are doing this is to address areas youths could receive more support in.

Pacific Youth Council member Manasa Vatanitawake made the comments in response to the findings of the 2016 Global Youth Development Index (YDI) and Report launched in Suva earlier this week.

"We have found out that indigenous youths were falling behind in terms of business developments, entrepreneurships compared to Indo-Fijian youths who excelled in these areas," Mr Vatanitawake said.

"What we are trying to do now is to exchange information and how do we learn from them to progress further."

Vatanitawake said the findings of the report supported the work the Pacific Youth Council was already doing.

"The YDI supports the work we are doing in the country not only internationally but regionally as well. We have to see how relevant the indicators are and how we are responding to it. We are supposed to respond to it in terms of young people being involved in," he said.

"The indicators help us to either support or are very critically to how young people develop as a whole."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G: Parties making unrealistic promises
  2. 7s team on track
  3. Resort opens doors
  4. Fijian in NZ fatal accident
  5. Biman on mill closure
  6. Body found, Police investigate
  7. Villagers told not to lease land within village boundaries
  8. Fiji 7s connection
  9. NFP vows support for farmers
  10. NFP pledges revocation of any bylaw if elected

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  5. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  6. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  9. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  10. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)