USP install solar water unit on Yanuca

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 7:06PM A TEAM from The University of the South Pacific�s (USP) School of Engineering and Physics (SEP) recently installed a solar desalination system on Yanuca Island, in the province of Serua last week.

A statement from the University said that the Associate Professor at SEP Dr Atul Raturi teamed up with his Master of Physics student, Vinal Prakash, to install the system funded by French Pacific Fonds.

The installation is part of a larger initiative that investigates the possibility of providing most of the community energy needs in remote islands using renewable energy

Dr Raturi said the research was conducted by SEP supports the objectives of the USP�s Strategic Plan (2013-2018).

He added that research should be conducted in a way that benefits both researchers and the community.

�Whenever we do such projects, we make sure that we target two things, one is that something tangible is left behind with the communities and the other is that students get practical skills in terms of conducting hands-on research,� Dr Raturi said.








