USP install solar water unit on Yanuca

Update: 7:06PM A TEAM from The University of the South Pacific�s (USP) School of Engineering and Physics (SEP) recently installed a solar desalination system on Yanuca Island, in the province of Serua last week.
A statement from the University said that the Associate
Professor at SEP Dr Atul Raturi teamed up with his Master of Physics student,
Vinal Prakash, to install the system funded by French Pacific Fonds.
The installation is part of a larger initiative that
investigates the possibility of providing most of the community energy needs in
remote islands using renewable energy
Dr Raturi said the research was conducted by SEP supports
the objectives of the USP�s Strategic Plan (2013-2018).
He added that research should be conducted in a way that
benefits both researchers and the community.
�Whenever we do such projects, we make sure that we target
two things, one is that something tangible is left behind with the communities
and the other is that students get practical skills in terms of conducting
hands-on research,� Dr Raturi said.