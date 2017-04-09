Human development lost

Update: 6:56PM THE 2016 UNDP Human Development Report, recently launched in Suva, indicates that 22 per cent of the world's human development is lost because of inequality says Vice-Chancellor and President of USP Professor Rajesh Chandra.
He made these statements during the conclusion of the 2017
Forum Economic Minister's Meeting (FEMM)
held at the University of the South Pacific?s Laucala Bay campus last
week.
"It stops all societies from achieving full potential and if
we can deal with that properly and plan our development in a way that both
avoids exacerbating those inequalities and takes measures to reduce them, then
our societies will be better off," said.
"At the 2016 World Economic Forum,
Oxfam report noted that globally 62 individuals own as much wealth as the
poorest 3.6 billion people. So clearly it is not just a problem for us in the
Pacific."
Professor Chandra said across the Pacific, approximately one
in four households have per capita expenditure/income below what would be
considered as their national basic-needs poverty line as their national
basic-needs poverty line.
"Clearly the issue of inequality is complex and requires
action on a wide range of areas because the interest is not just to reduce
inequality but to ensure that we promote greater national cohesion, a greater
sense of national identity and belonging and that we better harness the
inherent energies and capabilities of all members of society," he added.