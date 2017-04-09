Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Sunday 9 April

Human development lost

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 6:56PM THE 2016 UNDP Human Development Report, recently launched in Suva, indicates that 22 per cent of the world's human development is lost because of inequality says Vice-Chancellor and President of USP Professor Rajesh Chandra.

He made these statements during the conclusion of the 2017 Forum Economic Minister's Meeting (FEMM)  held at the University of the South Pacific?s Laucala Bay campus last week.

"It stops all societies from achieving full potential and if we can deal with that properly and plan our development in a way that both avoids exacerbating those inequalities and takes measures to reduce them, then our societies will be better off," said.

"At the 2016 World Economic Forum, Oxfam report noted that globally 62 individuals own as much wealth as the poorest 3.6 billion people. So clearly it is not just a problem for us in the Pacific."

Professor Chandra said across the Pacific, approximately one in four households have per capita expenditure/income below what would be considered as their national basic-needs poverty line as their national basic-needs poverty line.

"Clearly the issue of inequality is complex and requires action on a wide range of areas because the interest is not just to reduce inequality but to ensure that we promote greater national cohesion, a greater sense of national identity and belonging and that we better harness the inherent energies and capabilities of all members of society," he added.








