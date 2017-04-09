Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Sunday 9 April

Suva starts season

PRAVIN NARAIN
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 6:55PM THE 2017 Suva Darts Association started with their JAD International Travel Darts League with the eight competing teams this week.

The competing teams included TFP, 3Ds, Basic Darts, Friends United, Fintel, Neptune DC, Team Talasiga and Traps.

Association president Edward Roxburgh said he was happy with the start of the season.

"Being the first night of the season, there were some nerves and some had to shake off the cobwebs, however 2016 champions TFP Darts hammered Basic Darts 10 games to 1 while Friends United also powered to a 10 game to 1 win over team Fintel," he said.

"Team Talasiga went down fighting to last year's second placed winner 3Ds, in a very close encounter losing five games to six, and in the final match up, newcomers and competition hosts, Neptune DC Darts lost to Traps 10-1."

"Highest score of the night was 140 by Ana Ruci (Basic), Nilesh Ram (TFP) and Mahen Singh (3D's) while Rointh Narayan (Friends United) topped the check out with a 96 finish."








