Inequality slows down development

+ Enlarge this image The panel discussion at the university earlier this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:52PM INEQUALITY is the the key inhibitor of sustainable economic development and sustainable development in general.

That's the view of University of the South Pacific's Vice Chancellor, Professor Rajesh Chandra.

Addressing a panel discussion at the university earlier this week on income inequality in the Pacific, Mr Chandra said inequality stopped all societies from achieving its full prospective.

"It stops all societies from achieving full potential and if we can deal with that properly and plan our development in a way that both avoids exacerbating those inequalities and takes measures to reduce them, then our societies will be better off," he said.

Prof Chandra said the 2016 UNDP Human Development Report, recently launched in Suva, indicated that 22 per cent of the world?s human development was lost because of inequality.

"At the 2016 World Economic Forum, Oxfam report noted that globally 62 individuals own as much wealth as the poorest - 3.6 billion people."

"So clearly it is not just a problem for us in the Pacific," he stressed.

Prof Chandra said across the Pacific, approximately one in four households have per capita expenditure/income below what would be considered as their national basic-needs poverty line.