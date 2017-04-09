Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Sunday 9 April

Heavy rain alert cancelled

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 5:47PM THE heavy rain alert previously in force for western Vanua Levu, Tasawa and the Mamanuca Group has been cancelled, says Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

"Tropical Depression 20F has intensified into a category 1 Tropical Cyclone and was named "Cook" at midnight yesterday," he said.

"Cook rapidly further intensified and became a category 2 system at 6am this morning. TC Cook (centre 984HPA) was located 17.6 degrees South latitude and 167.6 degrees East longitude (over southern Vanuatu) or more than 1000km west of Nadi at 3pm this afternoon. "

The weather service said the cyclone had moved southwards at 10km per hour and would remain to west of Fiji without posing any threat.

"TC Cook remains in a favourable environment for further intensification and expected to be upgraded to a Category 3 system within the next 12 to 18 hours while moving towards New Caledonia."

By Wednesday, the weather office predicts the cyclone would move completely out of Fiji?s radar.

"With TC Cook to the far west of Fiji and TD19F to the far east of Fiji, a weak ridge of high pressure has extended onto the group from the southwest."

"Therefore, fine weather conditions are expected to prevail over Fiji, apart from brief showers over the interior and eastern parts of larger islands."

"Meanwhile, heavy rain alert that was previously in force for the western Vanua Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group have now been cancelled."








