No extension to crushing

Update: 5:41PM BREAKDOWNS at the Rarawai sugar mill will be minimised and the crushing season will not necessarily be extended, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

He made the comment during a press conference in Rakiraki last week as he reassured farmers that they would not be faced with increased costs due to the FSC board's decision to close the Penang sugar mill.

Growers had raised serious concerns that the overflow of cane to Rarawai could result in an extended crushing season and the burden they would have to bear in housing, feeding and paying labourers.

"We are looking to minimize stoppages and to schedule cane supply to ensure we can crush consistently at a constant rate and then get the crop crushed as quickly as possible," he said.