Give women access

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 5:38PM ACCESS to quality sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) services is key to obtaining gender equality, reducing Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and strengthening women's capacity as providers and agents of change in the Pacific.

This was shared by Medical Services Pacific executive director Jeniffer Poole who stated that MSP has conducted a total of 403 sexual assault responses in treating clinical clients since November 2012 until date.

She said in the past 5 years, there has been a decreasing rate of sexual violence cases.

"This is due to the combined efforts of many agencies working together to address this serious issue. It reflects the hard work of the Fiji Police Force, the MWCPA and the NGO sector and the improvements in the legal system and legislative framework," she said.

MSP is a registered non-government organisation (NGO) established in Fiji in August 2010 to enable Pacific women and adolescents to have greater access to quality health care services, and to build resilience among vulnerable groups who are coping with emerging environmental, economic and human security challenges.








