Open forum for Ba women

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:35PM WOMEN of the Ba province will have the opportunity to learn first hand some of the ways they can access government service when the Ba Womens Forum Workshop opens tomorrow.

The worshop will be opened at 11am and take place at the Returned Services League (RSL) Hotel, in Lautoka.

According to a statement from the department of information, Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar will open the Ba Womens Forum Workshop and also give the keynote address.

The workshop will include presentations from various government ministries on their work in the province.

Speaking tomorrow are representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Trade & Commerce, Integrated Human Resource Development Programme(Commissioner�s Office) and the Ministry of Fisheries.

Craftswomen from the province are expected to also display their work at the event.