Update: 5:34PM SUVA came from behind to beat Rewa 2-1 in the Vodafone Premier League match at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori earlier this afternoon.

Rewa led 1-0 at half time.

SuVA coach Nathan Shivam made few changes into the march which saw the strikers scoring two goals.

Rewa's goal was scored by Iosefo Verevou.