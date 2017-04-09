Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Sunday 9 April

Samabula businessman loses home in fire

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 5:27PM AN EVENTS stylist lost his home and new equipment recently purchased from India when his four bedroom home burnt down last night.

Three fire tenders from the National Fire Authority could not save the property as flames engulfed the house which belongs to Akbar Ali, a local events decorator.

The family were away decorating a wedding when they were alerted to the fire by neighbours.

When The Fiji Times were called to the scene, fire officers were still trying to control the flames.

Attempts to get comments from authorities were unsuccessful.








