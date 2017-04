/ Front page / News

Update: 5:26PM MEMBERS of the public in the central eastern division will have a chance to discuss the national budget directly with the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum tomorrow.

The National Budget Consultations which has been taking place in the western division in the past few weeks and this weekend will be in Suva and Navua tomorrow.

From 9am � 11am, the consultation will be held at Vashist Muni College, Navua before it moves to Suva Grammar School from 2pm-4pm.