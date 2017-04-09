Fiji in semis of HK7s

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image After the final pool match against New Zealand. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 4:50PM FIJI has just defeated Canada to secure a place in the Cup quarterfinals of the Cathay Pacific HSBC Hong Kong 7s.

The Canadian men, currently ranked 10th in the overall standings pushed through to place some points on the table bringing the score 5-5 with a try by Lucas Hammond.

A converted try each on both sides, by Sevuloni Mocenacagi of Fiji, converted by skipper Osea Kolinisau and to Canada's Luke McCloskey, converted by Nathan Hirayama brought the half time score to 12-12.

Immediately after the second half Ravouvou scored his second try, converted by Kolinisau followed by a try to Kalione Nasoko brought the full time score to 29-12.

Fiji meets Australia in the semi finals at 7.30pm. USA meets South Africa in the other semi finals.