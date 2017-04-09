Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Sunday 9 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji in semis of HK7s

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 4:50PM FIJI has just defeated Canada to secure a place in the Cup quarterfinals of the Cathay Pacific HSBC Hong Kong 7s.

The Canadian men, currently ranked 10th in the overall standings pushed through to place some points on the table bringing the score 5-5 with a try by Lucas Hammond.

A converted try each on both sides, by Sevuloni Mocenacagi of Fiji, converted by skipper Osea Kolinisau and to Canada's Luke McCloskey, converted by Nathan Hirayama brought the half time score to 12-12.

Immediately after the second half Ravouvou scored his second try, converted by Kolinisau followed by a try to Kalione Nasoko brought the full time score to 29-12.

Fiji meets Australia in the semi finals at 7.30pm.  USA meets South Africa in the other semi finals.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G: Parties making unrealistic promises
  2. 7s team on track
  3. Resort opens doors
  4. Fijian in NZ fatal accident
  5. Biman on mill closure
  6. Body found, Police investigate
  7. Villagers told not to lease land within village boundaries
  8. Fiji 7s connection
  9. NFP vows support for farmers
  10. NFP pledges revocation of any bylaw if elected

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  5. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  6. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  9. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  10. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)