Protection for Rainbow Reef

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 4:50PM THE Ministry of Fisheries will soon gazette the Rainbow Reef in Taveuni and the Waivunia Marine Reserve in Cakaudrove for conservation purposes.

Known as the "Soft Coral Capital of the World" and a world renowned dive site, Divisional Fisheries Officer North Joji Vakawaletabua said work on the gazetting of the Rainbow Reef had begun two weeks ago.

Mr Vakawaletabua said their survey team had carried out earlier surveys on the reef and are progressing with another survey before finalising the gazetting of the reef.

"The other project is the Waivunia Marine Reserve which is earmarked to be gazetted too soon," he said.

"Currently the only gazetted marine area in Fiji is the Naiqoro passage in Kadavu and the two identified would add to marine areas gazetted for conservation purposes."








