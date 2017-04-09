Phone code for headmen

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:49PM TALKS to develop a phone short code for Village Headman as a means of assisting boarder security agencies in combating transnational crimes is currently underway.

Senior Defence advisor for the Ministry of Defence and National Security Joji Washington highlighted this while presenting to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the United Nations Convention on Transnational Organized Crime yesterday.

"There is a concept that we might need to take it up to Cabinet and that is the empowerment of the village headman, the village headman will be the eyes and ears of the boarder agencies and for them to report to any foreign vessels which may call in to their islands to enable boarder agencies to determine whether these vessels has been cleared," Mr Washington said.