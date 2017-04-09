Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Sunday 9 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Christians celebrate Palm Sunday

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 1:59PM CHRISTIANS everywhere today commemorate Palm Sunday, the triumphant return of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem and the start of Holy week, the week of his death and resurrection.

In Fijian churches everywhere, children play a huge role in worship service and in some cases they lead.

The day has come to be named as such because Palm fronds were used to welcome Christ into the city of Jerusalem, a popular symbol of victory at the time.

The Fiji Times witnessed approximately 100 children from the Wesley City Mission Church in Suva as they marched through the streets of Suva reminiscent of Jesus Christ's march.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G: Parties making unrealistic promises
  2. 7s team on track
  3. Resort opens doors
  4. Fijian in NZ fatal accident
  5. Biman on mill closure
  6. Body found, Police investigate
  7. Villagers told not to lease land within village boundaries
  8. Fiji 7s connection
  9. NFP vows support for farmers
  10. NFP pledges revocation of any bylaw if elected

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  5. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  6. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  9. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  10. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)