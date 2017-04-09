Christians celebrate Palm Sunday

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Children of the Navosai Methodist Church (right �left) Tubuna Ulaiasi, Moses Tuitubou, Benjamin Samuela and Lemeki Lenisau during their Palm Sunday service in Narere, Nasinu. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 1:59PM CHRISTIANS everywhere today commemorate Palm Sunday, the triumphant return of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem and the start of Holy week, the week of his death and resurrection.

In Fijian churches everywhere, children play a huge role in worship service and in some cases they lead.

The day has come to be named as such because Palm fronds were used to welcome Christ into the city of Jerusalem, a popular symbol of victory at the time.

The Fiji Times witnessed approximately 100 children from the Wesley City Mission Church in Suva as they marched through the streets of Suva reminiscent of Jesus Christ's march.