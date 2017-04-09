Relief trucks overloaded

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:51PM THE Fiji Roads Authority has pleaded with motorists not to overload vehicles as it contributes to the deteriorating road condition.

While responding to concerns on the road conditions on Taveuni, FRA�s general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said they have seen overloaded trucks transporting TC Winston building materials on the island.

�The deployment and delivery of TC Winston recovery building supplies during the wet and rainy conditions has contributed to the deteriorating condition,� he said.

�The truck operators have been observed overloading their trucks whilst carting these building materials around the island.�

Mr Goes said FRA would continue to do its best in fixing roads and attend to issues.