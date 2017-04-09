World cup for San Francisco

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:52PM THE 2018 Rugby World Cup 7s will be held in San Francisco, California next year.

The organizers have announced the dates for the rugby yesterday.

The tournament will be played from July 20-22 at the iconic AT&T Park where the 24 men's and 16's women's team will compete for the title of the world champions.

The World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said �Announcing the exact dates of the tournament is an important stage of preparation as it means that supporters can really start to plan their trip. With three days of amazing rugby action on offer, coupled with everything else San Francisco and surrounding area has to offer, it could really be the holiday of a lifetime for rugby fans around the world.� the World Rugby website reported.

The last World Cup was played in Russia in 2013 where New Zealand thrashed Ben Ryan coached England side 33-0 in the final.