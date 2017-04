/ Front page / News

Update: 12:18PM AFTER thrilling matches and speed shows on the second day of the Cathay Pacific HSBC Hong Kong 7s, four teams advance onto the quarter finals having kept clean records.

Australia, South Africa, USA and Fiji have each remained unbeaten in the past two days of pool matches to progress.

While the Hong Kong 7s broadcast begins at 1.20pm, the cup quarter finals as below:

2.58pm: Argentina V Australia

3.20pm: Fiji V Canada

3.42pm: USA V England

4.06pm: South Africa V New Zealand