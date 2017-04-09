Fiji Time: 12:37 PM on Sunday 9 April

Fijian in NZ fatal accident

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Sunday, April 09, 2017

Update: 11:49AM A FORMER Fiji resident died after the vehicle he was driving hit a bus on the Victoria Bridge in Hamilton New Zealand.

A relative of the deceased who lives in Auckland contacted this newspaper and said the 55-year-old man, originally from Labasa, had his granddaughter with him when the accident happened.

The accident, which closed the Victoria Bridge for a few hours, happened at 2.10pm yesterday.

The Fiji Times is unable to name the victim because his family in Fiji have yet to be notified of the accident.








