Fijian in NZ fatal accident

Update: 11:49AM A FORMER Fiji resident died after the vehicle he was driving hit a bus on the Victoria Bridge in Hamilton New Zealand.
A relative of the deceased who lives in Auckland contacted
this newspaper and said the 55-year-old man, originally from Labasa, had his
granddaughter with him when the accident happened.
The accident, which closed the Victoria Bridge for a few
hours, happened at 2.10pm yesterday.
The Fiji Times is unable to name the victim because his
family in Fiji have yet to be notified of the accident.