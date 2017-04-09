Appreciate the gift

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Catholics process to the church as they celebrated Palm Sunday today in Labasa. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 11:48AM CATHOLICS were reminded today to appreciate God?s gift of saving mankind, through his son, Jesus Christ.

In Labasa this morning, Holy Family parish priest Father Paul Tierney told about 500 parishioners that Palm Sunday was the beginning of the church's holy week.

He urged them to thank God for the reason of Easter, in which his son Jesus died on the cross of Calvary to save mankind.

"Palm Sunday is when Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem so let's be grateful to him today for what he did for us in dying on the cross."