Appreciate the gift

Update: 11:48AM CATHOLICS were reminded today to appreciate God?s gift of saving mankind, through his son, Jesus Christ.
In Labasa this morning, Holy Family parish priest Father
Paul Tierney told about 500 parishioners that Palm Sunday was the beginning of
the church's holy week.
He urged them to thank God for the reason of Easter, in
which his son Jesus died on the cross of Calvary to save mankind.
"Palm Sunday is when Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem so
let's be grateful to him today for what he did for us in dying on the cross."