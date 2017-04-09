Gourmet treat

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Celebrity chef Lance Seeto has thrown his support behind Fiji Fashion Week and will whip up a special gourmet dinner for FFW's 10th anniversary. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIJI Fashion Week is gearing up for its 10th anniversary and what better way to celebrate than with a gourmet dinner prepared by celebrity chef, Lance Seeto later this month.

The talented chef has thrown his support behind Fiji Fashion Week's 10th anniversary dinner event on April 22 at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva. The event will also help raise funds for Fiji Fashion Week to bring a host of international fashion influencers and educators to Fiji for a symposium next month.

The dinner event will also include a fashion show titled "The Last 10 years by Hupfeld Hoerder", an auction and raffle fundraiser.

Fiji Fashion Week managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said Fiji had a strong tradition of print and design, and they continued to see this pattern emerge generation after generation.

"I always say that Fiji has this untapped creativity in our youth and designers, and there has to be a place for us to be able to share what we love doing," she said.

"Some of our designers like Hupfeld Hoerder, who will be showing a very special fashion collection at the dinner, have managed to successfully carve out a space for himself, his designs and his art globally."

Mrs Whippy-Knight said support for the dinner event would move Fiji Fashion Week one step closer to bringing fashion excellence in the country.

"Chef Lance realises the serious side to fashion as a business and is proud to get behind the team and our efforts to bring something new to the event in its 10th year," she said.

She said the 10th anniversary was a celebration of Fiji Fashion Week's significant achievements and a fundraising opportunity to help Fiji Fashion Week bring speakers for an upcoming Business of Fashion symposium and Fashion Week judges to Fiji.

This symposium, scheduled for May 26 at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva, aims to bring local and international designers, government, industry and educators together to share ideas, news and views on the state of the global fashion industry and Fiji's place in it.

"We have had such an incredible outpouring of support for Fiji Fashion Week this year, in part because we took five very talented designers to Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Australia and that really put Fiji on the global fashion map but also because a celebration like 10 years of fashion in Fiji is truly worthy of industry interest," Mrs Whippy-Knight said.

She said their guest list was long but targeted towards those who could really help them make a difference to the designers and their careers.