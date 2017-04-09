Fiji Time: 12:37 PM on Sunday 9 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Gourmet treat

Geraldine Panapasa
Sunday, April 09, 2017

FIJI Fashion Week is gearing up for its 10th anniversary and what better way to celebrate than with a gourmet dinner prepared by celebrity chef, Lance Seeto later this month.

The talented chef has thrown his support behind Fiji Fashion Week's 10th anniversary dinner event on April 22 at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva. The event will also help raise funds for Fiji Fashion Week to bring a host of international fashion influencers and educators to Fiji for a symposium next month.

The dinner event will also include a fashion show titled "The Last 10 years by Hupfeld Hoerder", an auction and raffle fundraiser.

Fiji Fashion Week managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said Fiji had a strong tradition of print and design, and they continued to see this pattern emerge generation after generation.

"I always say that Fiji has this untapped creativity in our youth and designers, and there has to be a place for us to be able to share what we love doing," she said.

"Some of our designers like Hupfeld Hoerder, who will be showing a very special fashion collection at the dinner, have managed to successfully carve out a space for himself, his designs and his art globally."

Mrs Whippy-Knight said support for the dinner event would move Fiji Fashion Week one step closer to bringing fashion excellence in the country.

"Chef Lance realises the serious side to fashion as a business and is proud to get behind the team and our efforts to bring something new to the event in its 10th year," she said.

She said the 10th anniversary was a celebration of Fiji Fashion Week's significant achievements and a fundraising opportunity to help Fiji Fashion Week bring speakers for an upcoming Business of Fashion symposium and Fashion Week judges to Fiji.

This symposium, scheduled for May 26 at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva, aims to bring local and international designers, government, industry and educators together to share ideas, news and views on the state of the global fashion industry and Fiji's place in it.

"We have had such an incredible outpouring of support for Fiji Fashion Week this year, in part because we took five very talented designers to Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Australia and that really put Fiji on the global fashion map but also because a celebration like 10 years of fashion in Fiji is truly worthy of industry interest," Mrs Whippy-Knight said.

She said their guest list was long but targeted towards those who could really help them make a difference to the designers and their careers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s team on track
  2. Biman on mill closure
  3. Resort opens doors
  4. A-G: Parties making unrealistic promises
  5. Villagers told not to lease land within village boundaries
  6. NFP vows support for farmers
  7. NFP pledges revocation of any bylaw if elected
  8. Fiji 7s connection
  9. NZ naval ship to counter illegal fishing
  10. Fijian in NZ fatal accident

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  7. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  9. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  10. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)