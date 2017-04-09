Fiji Time: 12:37 PM on Sunday 9 April

NZ naval ship to counter illegal fishing

Nasik Swami
Sunday, April 09, 2017

A NEW ZEALAND naval ship will be deployed to Fiji to help tackle illegal fishing in the region.

This was confirmed after New Zealand's Defence Minister, Gerry Brownlee met his Fijian counterpart, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, at a South Pacific defence ministers' meeting in Auckland this week.

Mr Brownlee told Radio New Zealand that an inshore patrol vessel would be deployed to Fiji for six months in May to combat the widespread problem.

According to Mr Brownlee, the increase in illegal fishing vessels from Vietnam, also known as "blue boats", required counter-action.

"The full scope of it is a bit hard to estimate because you don't always see who is out there taking the fish illegally. And so we do need to make sure we help our near neighbours," he told Radio New Zealand.

Mr Brownlee said Fijian authorities would be on board the vessel to work closely with the navy.

The Auckland talks, which also included Australia, Chile, France, Papua New Guinea and Tonga, followed a pattern of restoration of Fiji's regional defence links which it earlier lost when its military overthrew the government in 2006.

The defence officials also discussed disaster response, peacekeeping developments as well as women in armed forces.








