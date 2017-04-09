Villagers told not to lease land within village boundaries

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS have been urged not to lease land within demarcated village boundaries.

iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission representative, Ilieasa Tulagi, told village representatives of five districts in Ba that they had heard of cases where land within village boundaries had been leased.

"It is your responsibility as villagers or members of the village council to see to it that land within village jurisdiction is not leased," he said.

"Once you have declared and we have formally registered village jurisdictions then any reserved native land outside that can be leased."

He added the last time representatives from the ministry evaluated demarcated village boundaries was in 2005.

"That is the registered boundaries we are aware of so please inform members of your village to respect that it is an area that has been collectively agreed upon.

"If you wish to extend your village boundary then there are processes both traditionally and formally that need to be adhered to."